Biden Committed to Defending Japan, S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, March 24 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his country's commitment to fulfilling defense obligations to Japan and South Korea in talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

During their brief conversation on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Brussels, the two condemned North Korea's launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile the same day and agreed to work closely together on the matter.

On North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs, Kishida and Biden shared a view that such actions are a clear and concerning challenge to the international community. They agreed on the need for a diplomatic resolution.

The two also discussed the Ukrainian crisis, with Kishida and Biden concurring that they will not allow any unilateral change of the status quo by force in any areas of the world and that it is important to show that such attempts will come at a price.

Biden expressed his gratitude for Japan's powerful response to the Russian aggression.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]