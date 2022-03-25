N. Korea Fired New ICBM Thurs.: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 25 (Jiji Press)--North Korea conducted a test launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday under the order of leader Kim Jong Un, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Friday.

The country said it launched from Pyongyang the Hwasong-17 missile, which Japanese, U.S. and South Korean authorities have detected.

Kim on Wednesday signed the order for the test launch and attended the launch in person, according to the KCNA.

The state-run outlet said the test was a success, demonstrating that the weapon system fully met the design requirements and proving its operational reliability in a wartime environment.

Kim was quoted as saying that North Korea will thoroughly prepare for a long-term confrontation with U.S. imperialism, and that his country's strategic force is prepared to prevent and deter U.S. military threats.

