U.N. OKs Resolution Demanding Civilian Protection in Ukraine

New York, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding civilian protection and humanitarian access in Ukraine, where military attacks by Russia are going on.

The resolution, cosponsored by 90 nations including Japan, received 140 votes in favor and five against, highlighting Russia's isolation in the international community as did a General Assembly resolution to denounce the Russian invasion adopted on March 2.

The five opponents were Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Eritrea, all of which also voted against the March 2 resolution.

This time, China, India and 36 others abstained from voting. Of those that abstained in the March 2 vote, four nations including Bangladesh and Iraq supported Thursday's resolution.

Meanwhile, Brunei, Somalia and three other nations that voted for the March 2 resolution switched to abstention or absence from voting.

