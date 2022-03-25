Kishida, Emanuel to Visit Hiroshima Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit the atomic-bombed western Japan city of Hiroshima with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Saturday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Friday.

They will lay flowers at the cenotaph for those who died in the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing in the closing days of World War II, and visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. The cenotaph and the museum are both located in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

Kishida hopes to send at home and abroad a message highlighting the importance of making the world free of nuclear weapons especially at a time when there are fears of Russia possibly using nuclear arms in its ongoing military aggression in Ukraine.

Kishida and Emanuel are slated to hold a meeting in Hiroshima later on Saturday to exchange views on North Korea's launch on Thursday of a new intercontinental ballistic missile and the Ukraine crisis. On Saturday evening, they will have dinner together, joined by their wives.

Kishida and Emanuel will also have a meeting with young people who have worked as special Japanese government representatives for disarmament and nonproliferation with the title of "youth communicator for a world without nuclear weapons."

