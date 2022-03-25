Japan to Ban Exports of Luxury Goods to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to ban exports of luxury items to Russia as part of its additional economic sanctions against the country invading Ukraine.

The government is selecting items that will be banned. The embargo will be put in place next week in line with similar measures implemented by the United States and the European Union.

Japan's fresh action is targeted mainly at very rich Russian people, including oligarchs, supporting the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The government also decided to expand the list of asset freeze targets to newly include 25 individuals, mainly relatives of senior members of the Putin administration already under sanctions.

From April 1, the government will also prohibit the export of goods to 81 entities, including military-related companies.

