Salaries for Women in Japan Hit Record High in 2021

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The average monthly salary of full-time female employees in Japan came to 253,600 yen in 2021, hitting the highest level since comparable data became available in 1976, a labor ministry survey showed Friday.

The average pay for women, excluding overtime and other extra compensation, grew 0.7 pct from the preceding year, up for the eighth straight year, reflecting an increase in the number of women in managerial posts.

The average for male workers, meanwhile, fell 0.5 pct to 337,200 yen, and that of all employees inched down 0.1 pct to 307,400 yen.

The ratio of the average salary of female workers to that of male workers was 75.2 to 100, with female workers' figure up by 0.9, marking the narrowest salary gap between men and women on record.

The pay gap between regular and nonregular workers was also the smallest since comparable data began in 2005, with the average monthly pay at 323,400 yen for regular workers, down 0.2 pct, and 216,700 yen for nonregular workers, up 0.9 pct.

