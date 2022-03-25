Japan's Daily New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 47,470

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 47,470 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by 1,730 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 115. The number of very ill COVID-19 patients fell by 158 from Thursday to 733.

Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, logged a record 675 new cases.

Tokyo confirmed 7,289 new cases, down by 536 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases fell 22.2 pct from a week before to 6,275.4 as of Friday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by three from Thursday to 38.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]