Tokyo Reports 7,289 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 7,289 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, down by 536 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 11, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 22.2 pct from a week before to 6,275.4 as of Friday. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo government's criteria fell by three from Thursday to 38.

