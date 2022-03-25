Likelihood of Big Quake off Northern Kyushu Put at 8-13 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--There is an 8 to 13 pct probability of a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7 or more occurring within the next 30 years at offshore active faults in the Sea of Japan off the northern part of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region and the Chugoku western region, a government committee said in a report Friday.

The estimate chiefly covered 37 undersea active faults more than 20 kilometers long.

If an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 or more occurs at any of the faults, it could measure lower 6, the third-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, or higher in coastal areas in Chugoku and northern Kyushu, and could cause tsunami waves of 1 meter or higher, the government's Earthquake Research Committee said in the report on the long-term evaluation of offshore active faults in the southwestern part of the Sea of Japan.

This was the committee's first ever long-term evaluation of offshore active faults.

More specifically, the likelihood of such a major quake is 3-7 pct for 11 faults off Tottori Prefecture and the eastern part of Shimane Prefecture in the Chugoku region, 3-6 pct for 17 faults off western Shimane and Yamaguchi Prefecture, which is also part of Chugoku, and 1-3 pct for nine faults off northern Kyushu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]