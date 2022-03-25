Nearly 30 Pct in Japan Back Selective Dual Surname System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 30 pct of people in Japan is positive about a selective dual surname system for married couples, a survey by the Cabinet Office showed Friday.

In the survey, 28.9 pct of all respondents said it is better to introduce a system that allows married couples to choose to use separate surnames.

Meanwhile, 27.0 pct preferred the continuation of the current system requiring married couples to use a single surname.

The largest group of respondents, 42.2 pct, said that the government should develop a new legal system for the use of maiden names while maintaining the single surname system.

The mail survey covered 5,000 people aged 18 or older across the country in December and January. Valid answers were given by 57.7 pct of them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]