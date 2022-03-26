Russia Conducts Military Drills on Isles Disputed with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The Russian military's eastern district has said that military drills involving more than 3,000 personnel were conducted on the Kuril Islands in the northwestern Pacific.

The sites of the drills apparently included four Russian-held islets disputed with Japan, part of the Kuril Islands, because they host major military facilities.

According to an announcement Friday, the Russian military practiced operations to prevent enemy landings, using self-propelled artillery and drones.

The drills are believed to be first on the disputed islets since Moscow on Monday declared a halt to its negotiations to resolve the territorial row and conclude a World War II peace treaty with Japan.

The row over the islands, seized from Japan by Soviet troops in the closing days of the war, has prevented the two countries from concluding the proposed peace treaty.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]