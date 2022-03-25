Kishida Proposes Biden Visit Japan in Late April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has proposed that U.S. President Joe Biden travel to Japan in late April for a summit of Quad leaders, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

During his conversations with Biden in Brussels Thursday, Kishida said he wants the U.S. president to visit Japan in late April, the people said.

A Biden administration official said in January that the president will visit Japan in late spring for a summit of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India.

The Quad summit is expected to focus on China's growing assertiveness and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

