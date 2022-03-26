G-7 Foreign Ministers Condemn N. Korea's Missile Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major countries Friday strongly condemned North Korea's continued testing of ballistic missiles, including Thursday's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea "has conducted an unprecedented series of missile tests" since the beginning of this year, the G-7 ministers said in a joint statement.

"These reckless actions threaten regional and international peace and security," they said.

The ministers said North Korea's actions "demand a united response by the international community, including by further measures to be taken by the U.N. Security Council."

