Retailers in Japan Working to Reduce Single-Use Plastics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Retailers in Japan are ramping up efforts to reduce single-use plastics before a new law to promote recycling of plastics goes into effect in April.

Under the law, convenience stores will be required to reduce single-use plastic items, such as forks and spoons, distributed free of charge. Some chains will switch to goods using other materials, while others plan to stop giving such items away.

Meanwhile, the paper industry, which supplies alternatives to such plastic items, sees the enforcement of the law as a business opportunity.

Lawson Inc. <2651> will introduce in stages from April disposable forks and spoons which use smaller amounts of plastics because they are smaller in size and have holes.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will also introduce plastic forks and other cutlery items 30 pct of which are made from plant-based materials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]