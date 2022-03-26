UNSC Fails to Issue Statement on N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council failed at an emergency meeting on Friday to adopt a statement on North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.

While many member countries of the council condemned the ICBM launch and voiced concern over the action, China and Russia were negative about issuing a statement, a move that requires the council's unanimous approval.

The United States proposed a new UNSC resolution to update and strengthen sanctions against North Korea. Japan and South Korea, which are not council members now but attended the meeting as concerned parties, expressed their support for the U.S. proposal, so did Britain and France.

China and Russia opposed the proposal, while seeking support for their own motion to adopt a resolution to ease sanctions on North Korea.

Following the meeting, 15 countries including Japan, the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement condemning the North Korean ICBM launch.

