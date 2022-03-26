Kishida, U.S. Ambassador Emanuel Visit Hiroshima Together

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel together visited Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park on Saturday, offering flowers at the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city.

Having talks at a facility in the park, Kishida and Emanuel shared the position that the use of nuclear weapons, suggested by Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, is absolutely unacceptable.

Realizing a world without nuclear weapons is the lifework of Kishida, whose constituency is in Hiroshima. By guiding the ambassador of the major nuclear power in the city, he apparently hoped to impress the world that Japan and the United States will work together for nuclear disarmament.

What is happening in Ukraine "reminds us of the rocky path toward a world without nuclear weapons," Kishida told reporters during the visit.

"As the only country that has suffered nuclear attacks in war, we renew our strong resolve that a calamity of nuclear weapons must never happen again," the prime minister said.

