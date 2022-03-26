Japan Confirms Some 47,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 47,338 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as 100 new deaths among infected people, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients declined by 26 from the previous day to 707.

In Tokyo, the daily number of newly confirmed infections came to 7,440, down by four from a week before, according to the Japanese capital's metropolitan government.

The capital logged 18 new fatalities from the coronavirus disease on the day. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by three from the previous day to 35.

The seven-day moving average of daily new infections in Tokyo stood at 6,274.9, down 19.8 pct from a week earlier.

