U.S. Pres. Biden May Visit Hiroshima or Nagasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, March 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Saturday mentioned the possibility that U.S. President Joe Biden may visit either of the U.S. atomic-bombed cities of Hiroshima or Nagasaki.

Asked whether he will urge Biden to visit the Japanese cities, Emanuel told reporters that he thinks Biden will say he wants to visit either of the two if not both.

If such a visit comes true, Biden would be the second sitting U.S. president to visit an atomic-bombed Japanese city, following former President Barack Obama, who traveled to Hiroshima in May 2016.

Emanuel made the remark after visiting Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park together with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In Hiroshima, Emanuel and Kishida discussed political schedules, including an expected trip to Japan by Biden.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]