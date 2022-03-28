Japan Govt Not to Rule Out Debates on Consumption Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will not rule out having discussions about a possible temporary reduction in the country's consumption tax rate as a measure to help people cope with price surges, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said in a television program on Sunday.

At the same time, Kihara said he personally thinks that it would be quite difficult to implement such a measure because the consumption tax is a fundamental tax that supports Japan's social security system.

On additional economic measures the government plans to compile by the end of April, Kihara said they are expected to center on curbing the impacts of crude oil price hikes, promoting wage increases and helping small firms pass on higher costs to sales prices.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]