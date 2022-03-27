Japan's Horie Starts Trans-Pacific Solo Voyage from U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese sea adventurer Kenichi Horie sailed under San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, starting his 8,700-kilometer voyage across the Pacific to Japan.

The 83-year-old yachtsman aims to become the oldest person in the world to cross the Pacific on a sailboat, 60 years after his completion of the world's first successful nonstop trans-Pacific solo voyage on a sailboat.

In 1962, he traveled from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, to San Francisco. This time, he is headed for Nishinomiya, planning to cross the Pacific in the opposite direction.

At a departing ceremony, Horie said that what he likes most about sailing is the pleasure he feels when his boat is dashing toward the goal at full speed.

Asked how he feels just before the departure, Horie said jokingly, "I want to cut short (the questions) and set sail," drawing laughter from those coming to see him off.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]