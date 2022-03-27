No Change to Status Quo in East Asia: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida showed his resolve not to allow any unilateral change to the status quo in East Asia in an address Sunday to those graduating from the National Defense Academy.

"Japan could face its biggest postwar crisis depending on the course of events" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishida said at the academy's graduation ceremony in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo.

"We definitely must not allow this kind of unilateral change to the status quo by force to happen in East Asia," he said. "We want you to play a role in fulfilling the government's most important duty of protecting the lives and property of the people until the end."

The actions of the international community including Japan "will set the future trend of the international community," Kishida said. "In the middle of a major transitional period, the international community must unite and act resolutely."

He also referred to China's maritime expansion in the East and South China seas and North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Japanese exclusive economic zone Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]