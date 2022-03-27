Japan New COVID-19 Cases Up 3,700 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 43,365 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up some 3,700 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 61, while the number of severely ill patients fell by 13 from Saturday to 694.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 7,844 new coronavirus cases, up 1,342 from a week before, and nine fatal cases.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria rose by one from Saturday to 36.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 6,466.6, down 14.8 pct from a week before.

