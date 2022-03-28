Volcanic Warning Issued near Kita-Iwojima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Sunday issued a volcanic warning for waters around an undersea volcano near Kita-Iwojima, an island in the Ogasawara chain located some 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.

According to information from Japan's Himawari weather satellite, the undersea volcano, called Funka Asane, is believed to have erupted around 6 p.m. Sunday (9 a.m. GMT).

The agency said ships sailing in nearby waters need to be on the alert for falling rocks and floating pumice stones.

Funka Asane, located 4-5 kilometers northwest of Kita-Iwojima, erupted twice or three times a year in 1930-1945. After the eruptions, discolored water apparently resulting from volcanic activities was sometimes observed in the area.

