"Drive My Car" Wins Oscar for Int'l Feature Film

Los Angeles, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" won the Oscar for International Feature Film at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

It is the first time for a Japanese film to win the Oscar for the category since "Departures," directed by Yojiro Takita, won the then best foreign language film award in 2009.

Drive My Car, nominated in four categories at the 94th Academy Awards, missed out on the Oscars for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Directing.

Hamaguchi, 43, delivered his acceptance speech in a mixture of English and Japanese on the Oscars stage. Holding up the Oscar his film won as if to confirm its weight, Hamaguchi said with a smile, "We got it, everyone!"

"I think the film was well received partly because of the changing times," Hamaguchi said after the ceremony. "The fact that one million people have died (in the United States) due to the novel coronavirus seems to have resonated with the film's theme of 'loss,'" he added.

