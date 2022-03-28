BOJ Offers to Buy Unlimited Amounts of Bonds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds at 0.25 pct, in order to curb a rise in long-term interest rates.

The move comes as the benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose as high as 0.245 pct in Tokyo trading Monday morning, the highest level since January 2016.

The central bank will buy the bonds Tuesday. It last offered to buy unlimited amounts of JGBs at a fixed yield on Feb. 14.

