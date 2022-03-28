Japan Reports 277,044 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 277,044 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by some 50,000 from the preceding week's 328,265.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 6,386,345 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's cumulative death toll from the virus stood at 27,792, up by 652 from a week before. But the pace of growth slowed after the country had 963 new COVID-19 fatalities in the preceding week.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new infection cases, at 45,266, followed by Kanagawa, at 24,953, Osaka, at 22,836, and Saitama, at 22,511.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]