Gender-Free Cosmetics Catching On in Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--"Gender-free" cosmetic goods that can be used by anyone regardless of gender are attracting attention in Japan, with major makers and retailers making forays into the new market.

The trend is believed to reflect, in addition to growing social acceptance of gender diversity, an increasing awareness of the importance of beauty care among not only women but also men amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

In 2020, Tokyo-based Kanebo Cosmetics Inc. expanded the target customer base for its mainstay Kanebo brand products from women in their 30s and 40s to both men and women aged between 20 and 100. Its eyebrow mascara released last year is popular among both men and women as it can be used to shape eyebrows and add shine to beards.

According to the subsidiary of major household goods maker Kao Corp. <4452>, the spread of online meetings amid the COVID-19 crisis has led people to look at their own skin more often and become more interested in skincare. Some of its products are being used as "shared cosmetics" by men and women, a Kanebo Cosmetics official said.

Albion Co., a Tokyo-based unit of major cosmetics maker Kose Corp. <4922>, decided to use male and female celebrities in advertisements for its facial lotion, which was already popular among both men and women.

