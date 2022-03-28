Yoon Seeks S. Korea-Japan-U.S. Cooperation over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 28 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol met with Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi on Monday, seeking stepped-up cooperation among the two East Asian countries and the United States on North Korea's nuclear development.

The next south Korean leader said that even closer cooperation among the three allies is necessary for convincing Pyongyang that it has nothing to gain from its nuclear program, according to an announcement by Yoon's side.

At the meeting in Seoul, Yoon told Aiboshi that South Korea and Japan are partners that share various challenges requiring cooperation, including security and economic development, suggesting that he will work on ties with the neighboring country in a future-oriented way.

As a way to resolve the deadlocks between South Korea and Japan, which have remained under the administration of current South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Yoon said that it is necessary to build a bilateral relationship based on the correct understanding of history.

Yoon stressed the need for the two countries to share the wisdom to improve their relationship, which has soured due to history and other issues.

