Japan’s Daily COVID-19 Tally Rises to 29,881

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 29,881 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, up by 2,182 from a week before.

Across the country, new COVID-19 fatalities came to 65, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by three from Sunday to 691.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections increased 689 week on week to 4,544, with the seven-day average standing at 6,565.0, down 11.9 pct.

No new death from the coronavirus disease was reported in the Japanese capital for the first day since Jan. 25.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from Sunday to 37.

