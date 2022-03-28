Japan Protests Russia's Military Drills on Disputed Isles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has lodged a protest against Russia through diplomatic channels about its recent military drills on the Kuril Islands including four islets claimed by Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

"Russia's military expansion in the Northern Territories is unacceptable as it goes against our country's position regarding those islands," Matsuno told a press conference.

The four islands, seized from Japan by Soviet troops in the closing days of World War II, are called the Northern Territories in Japan.

The protest was made on Friday after the Russian military announced that it had held exercises on the Kuril Islands.

On March 21, the Russian government said that under the current circumstances it would not continue negotiations with Japan to resolve the territorial row and conclude a peace treaty to formally end their WWII hostilities.

