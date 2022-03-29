Japan's Financial Sector Focusing on Educating High Schoolers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese banks and securities firms are focusing on financial and economic education for high school students, as the age of adulthood in the country will be lowered to 18 in April while asset building will be added to high school classes.

"If you are told that the principal is guaranteed while the return is high, you should think that it's a scam," Yutaka Masushima, market analyst at online securities firm Monex Inc., told some 200 second-year students at Nishogakusha High School in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on March 22.

In the lecture, Masushima explained the systems of loans and stock issuances using an example of gathering funds to open a ramen restaurant. He spoke about investment risk and return, and called for vigilance against malicious investment scams.

"There were many things that I learned for the first time," a 17-year-old female student said after attending the lecture.

The lowering of the adult age will allow people to enter into mobile phone, credit card and other contracts without parental consent after they reach 18.

