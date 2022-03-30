Rift between CDP, DPFP Deepens ahead of Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The rift between the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People is deepening ahead of this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

On Monday, the opposition parties announced they will each put up a rookie candidate for the Kagawa prefectural constituency in the Upper House election.

As the western Japan prefecture holds the constituencies of DPFP head Yuichiro Tamaki and CDP policy leader Junya Ogawa, both members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, the two are set to clash through the candidates in a proxy war in the upcoming Upper House election. Both Tamaki and Ogawa are natives of Kagawa.

The DPFP "is becoming a complementary force for the ruling camp" of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, Ogawa said at a press conference held with the CDP's candidate at the Kagawa government office in Takamatsu, the prefecture's capital, on Monday morning. "We have no choice but to prepare another option," he added, explaining the party's reason for choosing to confront the DPFP in the Kagawa constituency.

In Kagawa, only one seat will be up for grabs in the Upper House election. It is the second single-seat prefectural constituency in which the two opposition parties will go head to head in the upcoming election, after the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]