Nihon University Ex-Chairman Found Guilty of Tax Evasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced former Nihon University Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka to one year in prison, suspended for three years, and fined him 13 million yen for evading income tax on kickbacks in violation of the income tax law.

Presiding Judge Toshiro Nohara said that Tanaka, 75, "acted on a selfish motive, leaving no room for leniency." The defense has no plans to appeal.

Nohara found that Tanaka had received cash from business partners of the private university as rewards for profits from university-related transactions, which he did not declare as income.

The judge also determined that Tanaka hid the cash in his home and instructed his wife not to mention it when reporting his income.

"It was a simple but bold move," Nohara said. "The intent to falsely underreport is obvious."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]