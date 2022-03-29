Ukrainian People May Come to Japan by Govt Aircraft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering using government aircraft to evacuate Ukrainians who crossed into Poland to flee Russia's invasion to Japan, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The government plans to dispatch Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa to Poland on Friday as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Ukrainians who wish to come to Japan are likely to be allowed to join Furukawa's flight back to the country, the sources said.

"I want to directly see and hear about the local situation and issues involving refugees and determine local needs through talks with Polish officials," Furukawa told a news conference.

Furukawa said 288 Ukrainian people have arrived in Japan as of Sunday since Kishida pledged to accept such people on March 2.

