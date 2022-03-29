2 U.S. Ospreys Make Emergency Landings at Ishigaki Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 29 (Jiji Press)--Two Osprey transport aircraft of the U.S. military made emergency landings at an airport on Ishigaki Island in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa shortly after noon Tuesday (3 a.m. GMT).

The aircraft landed on the airport between about 12:50 p.m. and 1:10 p.m., prefectural government officials said.

There have been no reports of injury.

The Ospreys, which belong to the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station on the Okinawa main island, are believed to have been conducting training.

At 12:45 p.m., police reported to the prefectural government that one Osprey aircraft of the Futenma base emitted emergency signals at a point 100 kilometers from Ishigaki Island to the east and would make an emergency landing at the airport.

