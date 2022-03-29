2 U.S. Ospreys Make Emergency Landings in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 29 (Jiji Press)--Two Osprey transport aircraft of the U.S. military made emergency landings at an airport on Ishigaki Island in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa between about 12:50 p.m. (3:50 a.m. GMT) and 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

There have been no reports of injury.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau, the Ospreys, which belong to the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station on the Okinawa main island, were heading to the Philippines from the Futenma base.

At 12:45 p.m., police reported to the prefectural government that one Osprey aircraft emitted emergency signals at a point 100 kilometers east of Ishigaki Island and would make an emergency landing at the airport.

The defense bureau sent personnel to the scene to assess the situation. It requested the U.S. side to have the Ospreys leave the airport promptly and place U.S. aircraft under thorough inspection and maintenance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]