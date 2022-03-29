Trial of Chilean Ex-Boyfriend of Missing Japanese Begins in France

Newsfrom Japan

Besancon, France, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The murder trial of a Chilean former boyfriend of a Japanese woman who went missing while studying in Besancon in December 2016 began at a court in the eastern France city on Tuesday.

The court is expected to hand down a ruling on April 12.

French prosecutors suspect that the Chilean man, Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 31, killed the Japanese woman, Narumi Kurosaki, due to trouble in their relationship.

During the investigation, Zepeda consistently denied the charges against him.

Kurosaki, who was a student of the University of Tsukuba in the eastern Japan prefecture of Ibaraki, went missing after having dinner with Zepeda, as shown by security camera footage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]