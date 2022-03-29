Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Double from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan came to 44,466 on Tuesday, more than doubling from around 20,200 a week before.

In the country, new COVID-19 fatalities totaled 81 on the day, while the number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by 18 from Monday to 673.

Tokyo confirmed 7,846 new COVID-19 cases, more than twice the week-before figure of 3,533. The daily count marked the third straight day of week-on-week increase.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital rose by 5.1 pct to 7,181.1, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by four from Monday to 33. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled five in Tokyo.

