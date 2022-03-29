Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Double from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 7,846 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, more than doubling from 3,533 a week before.

The daily count in the Japanese capital marked the third straight day of week-on-week increase.

The seven-day average of new cases rose by 5.1 pct to 7,181.1, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by four from Monday to 33. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled five in Tokyo.

END

