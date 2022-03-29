Japan Could Accept Fleeing Ukrainians without Passport

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it is possible for the country to accept fleeing Ukrainians even if they do not carry a passport.

The government expressed this view in a document answering written questions from a lawmaker of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The document was approved at a cabinet meeting on the day.

According to the document, Japan's diplomatic establishments will issue travel certificates in place of passports to people who do not carry a passport due to reasons other than their own fault.

Given the current situation in Ukraine, travel certificates will be issued in a short period, the government said.

Meanwhile, the CDP submitted to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, on Tuesday a bill to enable the country to smoothly accept evacuees from Ukraine and other nations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]