Japan Announces Ban on Exports of Luxury Goods to Russia

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it will ban exports of luxury goods in 19 categories to Russia, as fresh sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The goods include cars with a per-unit export price of over 6 million yen, artworks, fur coats, watches, grand pianos with a per-unit price of more than 200,000 yen and whisky and other high-end alcoholic beverages.

The ban, which will take effect on April 5, will not cover luxury goods priced at 40,000 yen or cheaper. Exports of gold coins and gold bullion to Russia will also be banned from the day.

The new measure is aimed at dealing a blow to oligarchs, or very rich individuals, who support Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Japan has already banned Russia-bound exports of some 300 items including semiconductors and machine tools.

