Osaka to Submit Casino-Featuring IR Development Plan

Osaka, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan prefecture of Osaka and the city of Osaka, the prefecture's capital, are slated to submit their casino-featuring integrated resort development plan to the central government in April.

The IR development plan was endorsed by the prefectural assembly on Thursday and by the city assembly on Tuesday.

The central government plans to select up to three IR locations across the country. In addition to Osaka, the western and southwestern prefectures of Wakayama and Nagasaki, respectively, aim to host such resorts.

In the Osaka city assembly, Osaka Ishin no Kai, a regional political party, and Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in national politics, backed the IR development plan.

The LDP voted for the plan in the prefectural assembly but against it in the city assembly.

