Record 2,801 Abuses against Disabled Confirmed in Japan in FY '20

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of abuse cases against people with disabilities confirmed by local governments in Japan in fiscal 2020 grew by 64 from the previous year to 2,801, the highest on record, according to the welfare ministry.

The ministry believes the result reflected increases in the numbers of consultations and reports about such cases received by local governments.

The number of cases in which disabled people were abused by family members or other guardians rose by 13 to 1,768.

The ministry also found that 632 cases involved abuses by care facility workers, up by 85. The number of cases in which victims were abused by employers fell by 134 to 401.

The total number of victims came to 3,163, including a man in his 40s who was abused to death by a care facility worker.

