Japan to Aid Development of Carbon-Neutral Industrial Complexes

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry set up a panel on Tuesday to discuss expanding the use of hydrogen and ammonia, which do not emit carbon dioxide when burned.

The subcommittee under the Advisory Committee for Natural Resources and Energy will consider measures to support the development of carbon-neutral industrial complexes.

The panel's discussions are expected to be reflected in a clean energy strategy that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is set to compile by the end of this summer.

The move comes as the importance of stable energy supply is increasing further, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Carbon-neutral complexes are expected to feature port facilities for ships transporting hydrogen and ammonia, as well as storage tanks and pipelines. Related businesses, such as power and chemical plants, are seen concentrated there.

