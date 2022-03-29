No Indictment over Dining Scandal Involving Ex-PM Suga's Son

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Tuesday decided not to indict 12 people, including former senior communications ministry officials, over a wining-and-dining scandal involving the first son of former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office concluded that there were insufficient or no grounds for charging them.

The decision came after a civic group filed criminal complaints against the 12 people in April and June last year.

The group claimed that seven then ministry officials were treated to dinners worth a total of some 300,000 yen between August 2017 and October 2020 by Suga's son, Seigo, who works for Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329>, as well as a former president of the company and others.

The group argued that the dinners were aimed at receiving favorable treatment from the ministry, such as overlooking a violation of foreign ownership rules and giving broadcast permissions.

