Foreign Residents in Japan Down Most on Record in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign nationals who lived in Japan as of the end of 2021 fell by 4.4 pct from a year before to 2,760,635, logging the sharpest decline since the survey started in 1950, the Immigration Services Agency said Tuesday.

The number fell for the second straight year, apparently due to tighter border control measures to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

By nationality, Chinese made up the largest group, at 716,606, followed by Vietnamese, at 432,934, and South Koreans, at 409,855. All the figures were lower than those a year before.

In 2021, deportation procedures were taken against 18,012 foreigners for violations of Japan's immigration control and refugee recognition law, up by 2,137 from 2020.

According to the agency, many of the foreigners turned themselves in after it became difficult for them to make a living amid the pandemic.

