Kishida, BOJ's Kuroda Hold Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda held talks on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting at the prime minister's office, Kuroda said that they "talked about the economic situations in and outside the country and financial market conditions."

The meeting comes as the yen has fallen sharply in the foreign exchange market and long-term interest rates are on a rising trend. The outlook for the global economy is increasingly uncertain due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese prime minister and the BOJ governor meet regularly. The last such meeting was held on Nov. 4.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]