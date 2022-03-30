18 Years Sought for Man over 2017 Fatal Road-Rage Case

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Wednesday sought 18 years in prison for a 30-year-old man over a 2017 high-profile fatal expressway road-rage case.

Over the case, Yokohama District Court sentenced the accused, Kazuho Ishibashi, to 18 years in 2018. In 2019, however, Tokyo High Court sent the case back to the lower court due to a problem in procedures, although it too recognized his criminal actions.

Ishibashi is accused of dangerous driving resulting in death and injury and other charges. The district court is set to issue a ruling on the case again, on June 6.

In the road-rage incident, which occurred on a Tomei Expressway section in the town of Oi, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on the night of June 5, 2017, Yoshihisa Hagiyama, then 45, and his wife, Yuka, then 39, were killed, and their two daughters suffered injuries.

According to the indictment, Ishibashi blocked the course of Hagiyama's car repeatedly, forcing it to stop in the fast lane of the expressway and be rear-ended by a large truck.

