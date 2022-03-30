Evacuation by Foot Recommended in Possible Mount Fuji Eruption

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., March 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese study committee put forward Wednesday a plan to have people in gentle slope areas evacuate by foot in principle in the event of a possible eruption of Mount Fuji, the country's tallest peak that straddles Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures.

In an interim report, the panel, which comprises officials mainly from the two central Japan prefectures, pointed out that evacuation by car could cause traffic congestion in city areas, preventing some people from escaping.

The report said that in gentle slope areas where the speed of lava flows would slow down, elderly people and people with disabilities should be given priority in evacuating by car.

One estimate suggests that it could take six hours and 48 minutes for all people to evacuate from an area in the Shizuoka city of Fujinomiya, where lava flows are expected to reach within three hours of an eruption, if people are allowed to use cars.

The evacuation is forecast to be completed in two hours and 22 minutes if people evacuate by foot, according to the estimate.

