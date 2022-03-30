3 Japan Drug Wholesalers Fined over Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission ordered three major drug wholesalers Wednesday to pay a total of 423.85 million yen in fines for fixing bids for contracts to supply ethical drugs to an independent administrative organization.

The three companies that were found to have violated the antimonopoly law are Alfresa Corp., Toho Pharmaceutical Co. and Suzuken Co. <9987>.

The FTC also ordered the three companies to take corrective measures to prevent any recurrence of such wrongdoing.

Mediceo Corp. was also found to have violated the law, but it escaped punishment as it reported the bid-rigging in advance.

According to the FTC, the four companies rigged bids in 2016 and 2018 for contracts from the government-affiliated Japan Community Health Care Organization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]